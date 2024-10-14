EU adopts Cyber Resilience Act to secure connected products 

The European Union Council is now adopting the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). This new law is aimed at making consumer products featuring digital components safer for users. The act details new EU cybersecurity standards for such digital products. This will include items such as TVs, thermostats, wearable health technology, and more. The CRA is aiming to ensure that digital products on the market have fewer vulnerabilities. This will allow users to pick products with cybersecurity in mind. The law will mandate tasks for manufacturers such as vulnerability reporting, documentation, and creating a Computer Security Incident Response Time (CSIRT). The CRA will be signed into law in the next few weeks, and will be enforced after 36 months.



