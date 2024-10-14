China Holds War Games Encircling Taiwan in Warning to Island’s Leader 

China has begun to hold war games around Taiwan, sending a warning to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. There are currently dozens of Chinese ships and aircraft surrounding Taiwan. The escalation comes after Lai made a speech last week that China saw as promoting Taiwan’s independence. China’s army, navy, air force, rocket force, and other troops are taking part in the drills. While China routinely conducts naval and air exercises near Taiwan, these drills are unusually large, sending a threat to Taiwan. The war games risk escalating tensions with the U.S., as its support for Taiwan has long been a tough point between the U.S. and China.



Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/13/world/asia/china-taiwan-war-games.html