Casio Confirms Data Breach as Ransomware Group Leaks Files 

Casio, a Japanese electronics company, has confirmed that the recent cyberattack the company suffered was a ransomware attack. Additionally, a data breach has resulted from the incident. Casio originally detected unauthorized access to its network on October 5, causing a system failure and service disruptions. Since then, the company has shared an update that the incident was caused by a ransomware attack. In the attack, hackers were able to obtain personal information and confidential company files. A ransomware group named Underground was behind the attack, and has publicly taken credit for the incident. Underground claims that they stole over 200 GB worth of files from the company’s systems. They are beginning to leak the stolen data.



