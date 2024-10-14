Bohemia and Cannabia Dark Web Markets Taken Down After Joint Police Operation 

The Dutch police have taken down Bohemia and Cannabia, two dark web markets. The markets are the world’s biggest and longest existing dark markets. Illegal goods, drugs, and cybercrime services are sold on the sites. A collaborative investigation between Ireland, the United States, and the United Kingdom began in 2022, leading to the takedown. Bohemia had around 67,000 transactions every month, with 12 million euros worth of transactions occurring just in September 2023. The Dutch arrested two suspects and identified several administrators. Additionally, they seized two vehicles and eight million euros in cryptocurrency.



