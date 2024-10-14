Amazon’s Tye Brady discusses the next generation of robotic warehouses

This year in Nashville, Amazon discussed AI updates to its shopping experiences and how the company is using computer vision to further trim package delivery time. While the two-day event didn’t find the company showcasing any new robotics systems, it did offer some key insight into how it’s integrating existing offerings. Shortly after the event, TechCrunch sat down with Amazon Robotics chief technologist Tye Brady. According to Amazon’s internal figures, the company currently has 750,000+ robots deployed in its U.S. fulfillment centers. It’s the same public figure the company touted in 2023. This isn’t the whole story, however. The 750,000 figure only encompasses the company’s autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). These are the familiar wheeled systems that have patrolled Amazon warehouse floors since the company acquired Kiva Systems back in 2012. These tote robots, which the company also refers to as its drive-train systems, include a number of different models, including the autonomous Proteus system, which was unveiled at Re:Mars back in 2022. AMRs form the vast majority of Amazon’s fleet, but other form factors have carved out their own space on the floor. The next largest category is Amazon’s robotic arms, which now include Robin, Cardinal, and Sparrow, each tasked with sorting and stacking objects.

Full interview : Tye Brady, Amazon Robotics’ chief technologist answers questions on future of robotics in Amazon ecosystem.