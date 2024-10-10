With Biden Absent, Meeting of Western Leaders on Ukraine Is Postponed 

Western leaders were supposed to meet at Ramstein Air Base in Germany this upcoming Saturday to discuss Ukraine’s war effort. However, President Biden is canceling his participation in the event and will stay in the U.S. to address Hurricane Milton’s impact in Florida. The meeting was subsequently postponed. The group intended to encourage and support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and demonstrate their backing of Ukraine. The event’s postponement is a setback to Zelensky’s attempts to rally more military support for Ukraine. It may be rescheduled for October 17-18 in Brussels, coinciding with a meeting between NATO defense ministers.



Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/09/world/europe/us-ukraine-biden-ramstein.html