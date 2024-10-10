Ukraine claims drone hit on North Korean weapons cache in Russia’s Bryansk 

The Ukrainian army is claiming to have hit a North Korean weapons arsenal in western Russia. The arsenal was holding North Korea-supplied missiles and munitions. The Ukrainian army stated that they attacked the arsenal with the goal of creating logistical difficulties for the Russian army. Ukraine hopes that this will reduce Russia’s offensive capabilities. The arsenal was located in Bryansk, and late Wednesday local authorities declared the city to be in a state of emergency. The city has stated that detonations in the area are now under control. Additionally, Russian air defense forces intercepted 24 drones in the city overnight. This drone hit comes just one day after South Korea claimed that North Korean soldiers were fighting alongside Russian troops.



