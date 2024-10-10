Sudan’s RSF accuses Egypt of involvement in air strikes on its forces 

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is accusing Egypt of being involved in recent air strikes on RSF forces. The claims were made by the RSF’s leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. Dagalo said that Egypt has been using U.S. bombs in strikes on the RSF. Egypt is rejecting the accusations, but Dagalo is saying that the U.S. approved Egypt’s use of the bombs on the RSF. He also claims that Egypt has given the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) training and drones. The SAF and the RSF have been fighting in Sudan since April 2023, and the SAF recently pulled ahead in the conflict. Over 10 million people have been displaced thus far. Egypt, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia have been involved in mediation efforts, hosting talks between rival political factions.



