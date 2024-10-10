New Google Project Aims to Become Global Clearinghouse for Scam, Fraud Data 

Google has announced a new initiative called the Global Signal Exchange (GSE). The project is aiming to share signals of online fraud and scams. Google is already blocking millions of attempted scams each day on its various products and services. GSE is expected to improve these detections. The project will be partnered with the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) and the DNS Research Federation (DNS RF). The DNS RF’s data platform holds over 40 million scam signals. Combined with Google’s experience in fighting fraud and scams and GASA’s large network of stakeholders, the project is hoping to make a big difference. The project’s solution will be user-friendly and efficient. Google is providing funding to launch GSE, and the data engine of the platform will be hosted on Google Cloud.



