Internet Archive data breach, defacement, and DDoS: Users’ data compromised

The Internet Archive has suffered a data breach, and the information of around 31 million users has been compromised. The stolen information includes email addresses, screen names, and bcrypt password hashes. On Wednesday afternoon, Internet Archive’s website started to show a JavaScript pop-up indicating that the digital library had been compromised. The pop-up said: “Have you ever felt like the Internet Archive runs on sticks and is constantly on the verge of suffering a catastrophic security breach? It just happened. See 31 million of you on HIBP!” Users of the data breach notification service Have I Been Pwned? and were soon after notified that their data had been compromised. The site had come under a number of DDoS attacks in May, and it is not yet known if the data breach was perpetrated by the same actor.



