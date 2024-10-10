CreditRiskMonitor Data Breach Impacts Employee Information 

CreditRiskMonitor has disclosed a recent data breach which is impacting its employees and contractors. CreditRiskMonitor supplies intelligence and analytics for professionals in the credit and supply chain industries. The company was alerted of unauthorized access to its network on July 19. After further investigation, CreditRiskMonitor has confirmed that attackers could have accessed personally identifiable information (PII) of employees and contractors. No customer information was impacted during the incident. It is not yet known if this was a ransomware incident, and no known cybercrime group has taken credit for the attack.



