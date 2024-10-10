Biden speaks with Netanyahu, pledges ‘ironclad’ support for Israel 

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had their first publicly announced conversation in the last two months on Wednesday. During the call, President Biden pledged his “ironclad” support for Israel. Vice President Kamala Harris also joined the call. President Biden additionally condemned Iran’s October 1 ballistic missile attack against Israel. Israel is currently considering retaliation against Iran in response to the missile attack. The White House press did not give details about what Biden and Netanyahu discussed, only stating that the talks were “direct” and “productive.”



