Russian forces enter key eastern Ukrainian town of Toretsk 

Russian troops have entered the strategic Ukrainian town of Toretsk in eastern Ukraine. Anastasiia Bobovnikova stated that there is currently fighting taking place at all entrances to the city. The mining town is around the Donetsk region, where the Russians recently captured the key Ukrainian city of Vuhledar. Russian troops have been closing in on Toretsk since August. Ukrainian military analysts believe that if Russian troops capture the city, Moscow would be able to block Ukrainian supply routes. Russian troops are currently advancing at their fastest rate in over two years. In response, Ukraine is calling for more long-range weapons from Western allies. The leaders of Ukraine’s main allies will meet in Ramstein, Germany at a U.S. base on Saturday.



