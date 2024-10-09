Mideast, Turkey Cyber Threats Spike, Prompting Defense Changes 

The Mideast and Turkey are suffering from a sharp increase in the amount of cyber threats. In the past year, organizations in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey experienced on average over 10 attacks. Many experts expect that this next year will be much worse. These countries are being pressured to modernize their cyber defenses and infrastructure. Cloudflare conducted a survey and found that less than half of organizations in these countries feel prepared for future cyberattacks. These countries are putting investments into modernization and new initiatives for cybersecurity. Many of these organizations have plans to increase the amount of their budgets allocated towards cybersecurity.



Read more: https://www.darkreading.com/cyber-risk/mideast-turkey-cyber-threats-spike-defense-changes