Kenya’s Parliament to vote on impeaching Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua 

Kenya’s parliament will soon vote on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Gachagua is being accused of corruption and of undermining the government. On Monday, he claimed that he was innocent of the charges and has no plans to resign. The impeachment process was initiated by lawmakers on October 1. 291 members of parliament signed the motion, while only 117 were required. If more than two-thirds of the National Assembly vote to impeach Gachagua, then the motion will be passed to the Senate where the same margin is needed. Members of parliament are listing 11 grounds for impeachment; however, Gachagua has not been formally charged by prosecutors. If the motion passes the National Assembly and Senate, he will be the first deputy president to be impeached in Kenya.



