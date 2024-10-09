Israel’s Defense Minister Postpones Trip to Washington, U.S. Says 

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defense minister, has postponed his visit to Washington on Wednesday. Gallant was supposed to meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III about Israel’s response to recent Iranian missiles. The Pentagon’s press secretary declined to give details about the reason for postponing the visit. President Biden has made clear that he would not support Israel in a strike against Iranian nuclear or energy sites. President Biden said that any response by Israel to Iran’s missile attack should be “proportionate.” Israel did not give the U.S. advance notice before it began operations, including assassinating Hezbollah’s leaders, leading to tension between the two countries.



Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/08/world/middleeast/gallant-austin-washington-visit-postponed.html