Israeli military claims hit on Hezbollah HQ commander 

Israeli forces reported that they have killed Suhail Hussein Husseini, a senior Hezbollah commander. The Israeli army stated that they killed the Hezbollah headquarters commander on Tuesday in a strike on Beirut. Israel has been targeting Hezbollah’s chain of command over the past month. Their attacks have also resulted in many civilian deaths. Israel believes that Husseini’s death is a significant strike on the armed group, as he was involved in weapons transfers and smuggling. He additionally budgeted and coordinated logistics for some of Hezbollah’s “most sensitive projects.” However, Naim Qassam, Hezbollah’s deputy leader, stated that Hezbollah’s military capabilities and leadership have not been impacted by the assassinations.



