Gamers Tricked Into Downloading Lua-Based Malware via Fake Cheating Script Engines 

Gamers searching for game cheats are unknowingly downloading a Lua-based malware. This malware can establish persistence on the user’s system and then deliver additional payloads. Lua gaming engine supplements are very popular among student gamers, and these attacks are capitalizing on the popularity. Researchers are most commonly seeing the Lua-based malware in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Gamers who search for popular gaming cheat engines, such as Solara and Electron, are shown fake websites. These fake websites have links to booby-trapped ZIP archives, causing the gamer to unknowingly download the malware.



