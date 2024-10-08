In a series of joint reports published since 2023, we have argued that the world is undergoing the fastest technological and scientific revolution in human history. Given the profound implications for our country, affecting everything from the economy and public services to security and the UK’s place in the world, we have urged all political parties to make responding to this technological revolution a New National Purpose. The challenge of responding is so urgent, the risk of falling behind other countries so great, and the opportunities so exciting, that nothing less will do. This can be a transformative moment for our country. Growth in the UK has been too slow for years and productivity has flatlined for decades, but the government has an opportunity to turn this around. Whatever one’s personal political persuasions, it is clear that Keir Starmer’s victory in the general election has afforded him the political capital necessary to address the deep-rooted challenges affecting the UK’s economy and public services. It is in the interests of everyone in our country that he succeeds in doing so. Harnessing the benefits of technology will be key to achieving this. As set out in our three previous papers on innovation, artificial intelligence and engineering biology, new general-purpose technologies can turbocharge economic growth, make public services more efficient and effective, and improve people’s lives. Realising the economic and social benefits of emerging technologies will require incentives for innovation, investment in enabling digital infrastructure and responsible development practices, as well as effective, proportionate regulation.

Full research : The UK’s Opportunity to Lead in Next-Wave Robotics.