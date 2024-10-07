Russia Arrests 96 People Tied to US-Disrupted Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Russian authorities this week announced the arrest of 96 individuals for their suspected ties with recently disrupted anonymous cryptocurrency exchanges. The arrested individuals are believed to be linked to the UAPS and Cryptex exchanges, which were disrupted last week by law enforcement in the US and the Netherlands. UAPS was allegedly created and operated by Russian national Sergey Ivanov, who was indicted in the US last week for his involvement in the operations of the PinPays and PM2BTC crypto exchanges as well. These payment and exchange services, the indictment alleges, were used to launder proceeds originating from ransomware payments, fraud schemes, and darknet drug deals.

