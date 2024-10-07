Israel Steps Up Attacks in Gaza and Lebanon Ahead of Oct. 7 Anniversary

Israel intensified its fight on two fronts Sunday, stepping up operations against Hamas in Gaza and carrying out more airstrikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, as the region braced for Israel to hit back at Iran for its barrage of ballistic missiles last week. The Israeli military appeared to label the vast majority of northern Gaza as an evacuation zone in what it said was preparation for “a new phase” in the war. In Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah strongholds in southern Beirut. A year after the Oct. 7 attacks, Israel is now simultaneously engaged in ground and air offensives against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in northern Gaza. It is also poised to retaliate against Iran. As Israel weighs potential targets in Iran, President Biden said last week that the United States would not support an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/06/world/middleeast/israel-gaza-lebanon-attacks.html