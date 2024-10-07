Harris Skirts Question on Whether Israel’s Netanyahu is ‘Close Ally’ of US

US Vice President Kamala Harris has skirted a question on whether Benjamin Netanyahu can be considered a “close ally” of the United States, as critics accuse the Israeli prime minister of stymying Washington’s stated goal of de-escalation in the Middle East. In an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes, Harris said the US has been applying pressure on Israel – as well as on Arab leaders in the region – to reach a Gaza ceasefire deal and would continue to do so. Harris was asked in the interview if the United States had a “real, close ally” in Netanyahu. “I think, with all due respect, the better question is, do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people? And the answer to that question is ‘yes’,” she replied.

