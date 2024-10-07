China Says Two Citizens Killed, One Injured in Pakistan ‘Terrorist Attack’

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has said at least two of its citizens were killed and a third injured after their convoy was attacked near Karachi airport. In the statement early on Monday, the Chinese Embassy condemned the “terrorist attack” and requested “the Pakistani side to thoroughly investigate the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, and take all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan”. In a statement emailed to journalists earlier, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) armed group said it was behind the attack, which involved an improvised explosive device (IED). The BLA specifically targets Chinese interests – in particular the strategic port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea – accusing Beijing of helping Islamabad to exploit the province.

