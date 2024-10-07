Apple May Be Finally Done Fixing Its AI Bug

Apple plans to release its highly marketed Apple Intelligence on October 28th, together with an iOS 18 update. Since Apple announced its in-house AI at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the tech world has been buzzing about its features and possible release date. Apple Intelligence was expected to roll out with the company’s latest iPhone 16, however that did not happen. This didn’t stop the company from promoting Apple Intelligence, showcasing it on its website, stores, and even billboards. Apple Intelligence, rolling out together with iOS18.1, is expected to include an updated Siri, AI-powered writing tools, photo editing features, and summaries for phone calls, records, and emails.

