238,000 Comcast Customers Hit by FBCS Ransomware Attack

Comcast says over 230,000 customers were affected by a data breach at Financial Business and Consumer Solutions. Initially disclosed in April 2024, the incident was discovered on February 26, 2024, but the attackers had access to FBCS’s network for two weeks before that and could view and exfiltrate certain data, including personal information. In a series of filings with the Maine Attorney General’s Office, FBCS revealed that over 4.25 million individuals were affected by the data breach. Last week, Comcast filed a data breach notification with the Maine AGO, revealing that 237,703 of its current and former customers were impacted by the incident. The potentially compromised information included names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and account data.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/238000-comcast-customers-hit-by-fbcs-ransomware-attack/