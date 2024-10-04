NVIDIA just debuted its new open-source advanced AI model with state-of-the-art capabilities to take on OpenAI’s ‘magical’ GPT-4o

As expected, NVIDIA recently ventured into the AI landscape with powerful open-source multimodal large language models (LLMs) dubbed NVLM 1.0 with the flagship model, NVLM-D-72B featuring up to 72 billion parameters. The AI model performs exceptionally in vision-language tasks and enhances text accuracy. Compared to other proprietary models, NVIDIA’s NVLM-D-72B AI model’s accuracy and performance improve over time by an average of 4.3 points across key text benchmarks. It can interpret data presented in charts and tables, understand memes, analyze images, and solve complex math equations. “Our NVLM-D-1.0-72B demonstrates significant improvements over its text backbone on text-only math and coding benchmarks,” the researchers added. NVIDIA’s new open-source model creates a new avenue for developers and researchers to scrutinize cutting-edge technology. As AI has gained traction and broad adoption worldwide, companies like OpenAI and Microsoft kept their advanced AI models closed-source. Unlimited access to the technology opens up new opportunities to tap into unexplored sectors, ultimately driving growth. NVIDIA’s model weights are generally available on Hugging Face.

