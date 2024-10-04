Google to begin organizing some search results using AI, bringing ads to AI Overviews

Google is bringing some big AI updates to its main Search platform and Google Lens visual search software. On Thursday the company announced it will start rolling out AI-organized search results pages for users in the US. The tech giant also says it’s bringing the ability to search for information about live videos shot in its Lens app. Google says Lens is one of its fastest-growing types of search and is especially popular with users between 18 and 24. Importantly for both investors and advertisers, Google also said it’s adding ads to its AI-powered AI Overviews in Search, as well as an updated look for AI Overviews that the company says will improve traffic to linked websites. The updates are part of Google’s broader effort to further monetize its vast investments in generative AI technologies. Shares of Google were largely flat immediately following the announcements. Google says its AI-organized search results will be available to users seeking open-ended answers or queries that don’t have one true correct response. That, at first, will begin with recipes and meal inspiration in mobile search. Google says the feature provides more “content and perspectives from across the web” and that in testing users found AI-generated search results to be more helpful in general.

