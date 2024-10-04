Cohere just made it way easier for companies to create their own AI language models

Artificial intelligence company Cohere unveiled significant updates to its fine-tuning service on Thursday, aiming to accelerate enterprise adoption of large language models. The enhancements support Cohere’s latest Command R 08-2024 model and provide businesses with greater control and visibility into the process of customizing AI models for specific tasks. The updated offering introduces several new features designed to make fine-tuning more flexible and transparent for enterprise customers. Cohere now supports fine-tuning for its Command R 08-2024 model, which the company claims offers faster response times and higher throughput compared to larger models. This could translate to meaningful cost savings for high-volume enterprise deployments, as businesses may achieve better performance on specific tasks with fewer compute resources. A key addition is the integration with Weights & Biases, a popular MLOps platform, providing real-time monitoring of training metrics. This feature allows developers to track the progress of their fine-tuning jobs and make data-driven decisions to optimize model performance. Cohere has also increased the maximum training context length to 16,384 tokens, enabling fine-tuning on longer sequences of text — a crucial feature for tasks involving complex documents or extended conversations.

Full report : Enterprises can create their own artificial generative intelligence chatbots as per their needs with Cohere AI customizing engine.