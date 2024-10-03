Ukraine Withdraws From Mining Town That Long Defied Russian Attacks 

The Ukrainian town of Vuhledar has been claimed by Russia after almost three years of fighting over the territory. Yesterday, Ukraine announced that it was pulling the last of its troops out of the ruins of the town. Vuhledar is a mining town that has been an important defense base in eastern Ukraine throughout the Russia-Ukraine war. This loss will complicate Ukraine’s defense of the border and allow Russia to increase attacks in the area. Vuhledar is central to control over the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, but Ukraine still controls part of the region. Signs show that both armies are tired of fighting, and analysts are unsure if Russia will be able to take advantage of these gains.



