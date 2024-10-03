Over 700,000 internally displaced in Haiti as humanitarian crisis deepens 

According to a new report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over 700,000 people are internally displaced in Haiti. More than half of these people are children. This is a 22 percent rise from June. Haiti is facing unrest and instability as powerful armed groups and gangs fight for influence and control in the country. These groups often have connections to Haiti’s political and business leaders. At the end of February, the situation worsened when gangs began attacking state institutions across Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, including prisons. On Monday, a report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) stated that around 48 percent of Haitians are experiencing food shortages. IOM Chief Gregoire Goodstein is calling for “the international community to step up its support for Haiti’s displaced populations.”



Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/10/2/over-700000-internally-displaced-in-haiti-as-humanitarian-crisis-deepens