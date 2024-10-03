Israel bars UN chief from the country over Iran attack response 

Israel has barred United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering the country. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz declared Guterres “persona non grata” and said that he failed to properly respond to Iran’s missile attack on Israel. Katz additionally accused Guterres of “backing terrorists, rapists, and murders,” calling him “a stain on the history of the UN.” Shortly after Iran launched its missile attack on Israel, Guterres condemned the escalation of violence. However, he made no mention of Iran in his statement, angering Israel. Israel has been locked in disagreement with the UN and other international organizations since the country’s war against Gaza began.



