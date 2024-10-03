Andariel Hacking Group Shifts Focus to Financial Attacks on U.S. Organizations 

In August 2024, Andariel, a North Korean state-sponsored actor, targeted three different U.S. organizations. Andariel is associated with the infamous Lazarus Group and is also tracked as APT45. The attacks were likely financially motivated but were unsuccessful in deploying ransomware on the organizations’ networks. Andariel is part of North Korea’s Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB). In July 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) indicted a North Korean intelligence operative part of the group. The operative was indicted for their role in ransomware attacks against U.S. healthcare facilities. Andariel will likely continue to attempt extortion attacks against U.S. organizations.



