AI assistants are blabbing our embarrassing work secrets

Corporate assistants have long been the keepers of company gossip and secrets. Now artificial intelligence is taking over some of their tasks, but it doesn’t share their sense of discretion. Researcher and engineer Alex Bilzerian said on X last week that, after a Zoom meeting with some venture capital investors, he got an automated email from Otter.ai, a transcription service with an “AI meeting assistant.” The email contained a transcript of the meeting — including the part that happened after Bilzerian logged off, when the investors discussed their firm’s strategic failures and cooked metrics, he told The Washington Post via direct message on X. The investors, whom he would not name, “profusely apologized” once he brought it to their attention, but the damage was already done. That post-meeting chatter made Bilzerian decide to kill the deal, he said. Companies are pumping AI features into work products across the board. Most recently, Salesforce announced an AI offering called Agentforce, which allows customers to build AI-powered virtual agents that help with sales and customer service. Microsoft has been ramping up the capabilities of its AI Copilot across its suite of work products, while Google has been doing the same with Gemini. Even workplace chat tool Slack has gotten in on the game, adding AI features that can summarize conversations, search for topics and create daily recaps. But AI can’t read the room like humans can, and many users don’t stop to check important settings or consider what could happen when automated tools access so much of their work lives.

