T-Mobile to Pay Millions to Settle With FCC Over Data Breaches

After suffering four data breaches affecting millions of customers, T-Mobile has reached a settlement with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The FCC stated that T-Mobile has failed to protect customer proprietary network information (CPNI), providing third-parties with access to CPNI without customer consent. Additionally, T-Mobile did not protect the personal information of customers and failed to implement good information security practices. The company als0 did not inform customers about its information security practices. Due to these massive failures, T-Mobile was the victim of multiple data breaches. These breaches resulted in the theft of the personal information of millions of customers. T-Mobile has agreed to put $15.75 million towards cybersecurity. The company will additionally pay $15.75 million to settle the FCC investigation.



