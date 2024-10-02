OpenAI bets on AI agents becoming mainstream by 2025

OpenAI is betting that artificial intelligence-powered assistants will “hit the mainstream” by next year as tech groups, including Google and Apple, race to bring so-called AI agents to consumers. AI agents, which can reason and complete complex tasks for people, have become the newest front in the battle between tech companies as they look to drive revenues from the fast-developing technology. “We want to make it possible to interact with AI in all of the ways that you interact with another human being,” said Kevin Weil, chief product officer at OpenAI. “These more agentic systems are going to become possible, and it is why I think 2025 is gonna be the year that agentic systems finally hit the mainstream,” he added. At its developer day in San Francisco on Tuesday, OpenAI revealed increased access to its new model series called o1, which has improved reasoning, as well as GPT-4o’s advanced voice capabilities. Developers will be able to access this technology in real time, where the AI can understand voice commands and converse in speech in a live scenario akin to a call. The push to bring AI agents to the masses is one way OpenAI expects its technical advances will help drive future profits, as it moves ahead with plans to restructure as a for-profit company. The fast-growing start up is aiming to complete a $6.5bn funding round this week at a $150bn valuation by persuading backers it has the capacity to beat its rivals to critical technological milestones and dominate the sector. Investors in talks with the company in recent weeks have included Microsoft, Nvidia, SoftBank and venture capital firms Thrive Capital and Tiger Global, according to people familiar with the discussions. Microsoft, Salesforce and Workday last month put agents at the centre of their AI plans, while Google and Meta have also indicated this would be a focus for them when putting their AI models into their products.

Full report : With big tech in tow, OpenAI hopes to turn generative artificial intelligence into faster and cheaper AI agents.