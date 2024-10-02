More LockBit Hackers Arrested, Unmasked as Law Enforcement Seizes Servers 

After recently seizing websites of the LockBit ransomware group, law enforcement has been able to arrest more members of the group. Europol arrested an alleged LockBit developer, and law enforcement in Spain arrested one of the main facilitators of LockBit’s infrastructure. Additionally, Russian national Aleksandr Viktorovich Ryzhenkov was revealed to be a LockBit affiliate and a member of Evil Corp. Evil Corp is a cybercrime organization that may work for the Russian government on cyberespionage operations. The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against Ryzhenkov yesterday for his role in BitPaymer ransomware attacks.



