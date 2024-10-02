Mexico’s First Female President Takes Office

Yesterday, Mexico’s first female president was inaugurated. Claudia Sheinbaum, a former mayor and climate scientist, is the first woman and Jewish person to lead Mexico as an independent nation. Ms. Sheinbaum won the June elections by the largest margin of victory since Mexico became a democracy. She has vowed to continue the policies of her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but inherits many challenges. Mexico is facing its largest budget deficit in decades, a security crisis, waves of migration, and political tension. Political analysts say that Ms. Sheinbaum does not have control of the party like López Obrador did. She faces pressure to fight drug cartels and fulfill her campaign pledges with a small financial budget.



