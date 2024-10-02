Iran Launches Barrage of Ballistic Missiles at Israel in Retaliation for Assassinations 

In retaliation for recent assassinations of top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders, Iran launched 180 missiles at Israel yesterday. Iran stated that the missile attack was in response to the assassinations of Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader, and Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’s political leader. An Iranian commander was assassinated as well. The missile attacks escalated the conflict between Israel and Iran, threatening an all-out war in the Middle East. Iran has stated that it will launch more missiles if Israel attacks the country. Damage from the missile attack was limited, due to a strong response from Israel’s air defenses and the help of Western allies. Two Navy destroyers shot down incoming Iranian missiles by launching a dozen interceptors.



