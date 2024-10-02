Humanoid Robots Are the Next Threat From China

Hollywood in the 1970s and ’80s often imagined a world where technology is so evolved it is almost human, from “Star Wars,” in which R2-D2 and C-3PO are not just tools but also friends to humans, to “The Terminator,” in which an assassin-robot is disguised as a human. Science fiction is about to become reality. Artificial-intelligence-enabled humanoids capable of blending seamlessly into our world will soon be a part of everyday life. Elon Musk claimed at a shareholder meeting in June that Tesla will deploy more than 1,000 Optimus humanoids to work on the factory floor next year. He also said that humanoid technology will soon be so advanced that it will “be odd not to have a robot buddy, your C-3PO or R2-D2.” Other developments by Boston Dynamics, Figure, Amazon, and Chinese-based Unitree Robotics assure that the technology is here to stay. But the real race over this technology isn’t between private companies. It’s between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party. Congress must act to prevent products manufactured by adversarial regimes, especially China, from infiltrating our businesses, schools, communities and homes. Better yet, we must position the U.S. as a global leader in the field. This will increase opportunities for Americans and ensure that ethical standards shape the future. Unfortunately, China already has a leg up, accounting for more than half of all robot installations worldwide over the past three years. Beijing is aggressively subsidizing advanced robot manufacturers and supporting efforts to build factories capable of mass-producing humanoids as soon as next year. China wants to lead the world in all robotics—especially humanoids—and is able to do it for less, owing to its inhumane labor practices. Estimates indicate Chinese humanoids might cost as little as one-fifth as much as their Western competitors.

Full opinion : Chinese humanoid developments and intentions are not benign and US could do well to keep a track of them.