Free Sniper Dz Phishing Tools Fuel 140,000+ Cyber Attacks Targeting User Credentials 

Over 140,000 phishing websites have been linked to Sniper Dz, a phishing-as-a-service (PhaaS) platform. This indicates that many cybercriminals are using Sniper Dz for credential theft. The platform contains a catalog of phishing pages, giving phishers the option to host these pages or download templates. The platform is completely free. However, credentials stolen using Sniper Dz are also stored for the platform’s operators in a double theft. The site allows for bad actors with low technical expertise to conduct large-scale phishing attacks. These types of phishing kits can be purchased on Telegram. On Sniper Dz, stolen credentials are shown on an admin panel. The platform exfiltrates victim credentials and tracks them through its centralized infrastructure.



