At Least Six Killed and Several Injured in Tel Aviv Shooting 

Yesterday in Tel Aviv, two gunmen opened fire in Tel Aviv on a light rail train. Authorities are describing the shooting as a terror attack, but a group has not yet claimed responsibility. At least six were killed and 12 more were injured in the attack. The gunmen were killed on the scene. This shooting comes one day after Israel invaded Lebanon. Shortly after the terrorist attack, Israel’s air defense system intercepted missiles from Iran over Tel Aviv. The police commander of the Tel Aviv district, Haim Sargarov, said that the gunmen were not Israelis.

