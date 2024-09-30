Political leaders in the United States have rallied behind Israel after massive Israeli air strikes in Beirut leveled residential buildings and killed the powerful Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant that the US “remains postured to protect US forces and facilities in the region and committed to the defense of Israel” in a phone call on Friday. The Biden administration has been criticized by activists and analysts who say that his unconditional support for Israel has resulted in a trend of perpetual escalation and Israeli attacks that include large civilian death tolls and violations of international law.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/9/28/us-political-leaders-rally-behind-israel-after-nasrallah-killing