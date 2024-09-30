US Approves $567m in Military Support for Taiwan

United States President Joe Biden has approved $567m in new defense support for Taiwan. In a brief statement on Sunday, the White House said Biden had delegated the secretary of state “to direct the drawdown of up to $567 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan”. China has repeatedly demanded Washington stop selling weapons to Taipei, which it claims as its territory.

