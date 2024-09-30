Russia Installed Starlink Kit On Kamikaze Drones: But Why?

SpaceX-made tech was reportedly discovered among the debris of a downed Russian Shahed-136 drone that was aiming at targets in Ukraine. The drones’ primary objective is to deliver explosives to selected targets, earning them the moniker “kamikaze drone.” The Starlink dish comes in handy when the drone’s operators want to transmit high volumes of data from its cameras. Since Starlink boasts an average connection of between 25 and 220 Mbps, operators can maneuver the craft in real-time. What makes it more interesting is that SpaceX and Elon Musk deny selling Starlink terminals to Russia. The Ukrainian military relies on Starlink to communicate, gather intelligence, and conduct drone attacks.

