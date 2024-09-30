The Department of Justice and the SEC on Friday announced charges against a British national for hacking into the systems of five US companies. According to court documents, between January 2019 and May 2020, Robert Westbrook hacked into the email accounts of corporate executives at five US companies, by resetting their passwords. He used the unauthorized access to obtain material nonpublic information about the businesses’ earnings announcements and used the information to purchase securities that he then sold in short order to generate substantial profits.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/british-national-arrested-charged-for-hacking-us-companies/