A Strike in Central Beirut Damages a Building

In Beirut, an apparent Israeli airstrike damaged a residential building, The Associated Press reported. If Israel is confirmed to be behind the attack, it would be the first known Israeli strike within Beirut since Israel’s 2006 war with Hezbollah, a militia backed by Iran. The intensifying cadence of Israeli strikes has stretched deep into Lebanon. Israel has said that most have been directed at Hezbollah, including a strike against Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen.

