Arm Is Rebuffed by Intel After Inquiring About Buying Product Unit

Arm Holdings Plc approached Intel Corp. about potentially buying the ailing chipmaker’s product division, only to be told that the business isn’t for sale, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. In the high-level inquiry, Arm didn’t express interest in Intel’s manufacturing operations, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private. Intel has two main units: a product group that sells chips for personal computers, servers and networking equipment, and another that operates its factories. Representatives for Arm and Intel declined to comment. Intel, once the world’s largest chipmaker, has become the target of takeover speculation since a rapid deterioration of its business this year. The company delivered a disastrous earnings report last month — sending its shares on their worst rout in decades — and is slashing 15,000 jobs to save money. It’s also scaling back factory expansion plans and halting its long-cherished dividend. As part of its turnaround efforts, Intel is separating the chip product division from its manufacturing operations. The move is aimed at attracting outside customers and investors, but it also lays the groundwork for the company to be split up — something Intel has considered, Bloomberg reported last month. Arm, which is majority-owned by SoftBank Group Corp., makes much of its revenue selling chip designs for smartphones. But Chief Executive Officer Rene Haas has sought to broaden its reach outside of that industry. That’s included a push into personal computers and servers, where its chip designs are going up against Intel’s. Though Intel doesn’t have the technological edge it once held, the Santa Clara, California-based company remains dominant in those markets.

