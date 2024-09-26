US, France lead call for temporary ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border 

The United States, France, and multiple other countries are calling for a temporary 21-day ceasefire along the Israel-Lebanon border. The ceasefire demands come after discussions at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. A pause in the fighting would allow Hezbollah and Israel to negotiate and potentially reach a diplomatic resolution. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that a regional war must be avoided “at all costs.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently heading to New York to address the UN but has not yet responded to the ceasefire proposal. Hezbollah and Israel are predicted to announce if they will accept the proposal within hours.



