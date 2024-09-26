Transportation Companies Hit by Cyberattacks Using Lumma Stealer and NetSupport Malware 

A new phishing campaign is targeting transportation and logistics companies in North America. The phishing attacks are using various information stealers and remote access trojans (RATs). The campaign uses compromised email accounts of transportation and shipping companies, sending phishing emails in existing email conversations. After breaching an email account, the attacker then sends a message with a URL attachment that fetches malware when clicked. 15 breached email accounts have been found thus far. It is not yet clear who is the actor behind these attacks.



