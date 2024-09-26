Mexican Senate Votes to Give Military Control of Civilian National Guard

Yesterday, Mexico’s Senate voted to put the country’s National Guard under the control of the military. The Mexican government believes that the guard will be less corrupt and more effective under the military’s guidance. However, this has sparked fear that civilian life is becoming increasingly militarized, and that human rights abuses will emerge. Critics think that this amendment gives too much power to the country’s military over policing and civilian life. The governing party has a large majority in the Senate, so the vote for the constitutional amendment was quickly approved. The Senate vote is a major victory for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as his term ends next week. The amendment now needs the approval of a majority of state legislatures, and multiple states have already approved it.



